ADVERTISEMENT

Eight more relief camps opened in Alappuzha

Updated - May 31, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 07:44 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the heavy rainfall subsided, several low-lying areas in Alappuzha district remained inundated on Friday with water yet to recede.

The district administration opened eight more relief camps on the day. As of Friday evening, 6,297 people from 2,167 families were living in 58 camps opened across the district. They include 30 camps in Ambalappuzha taluk, 11 in Mavelikara, seven in Karthikappally, four in Cherthala, three in Kuttanad and three in Chengannur.

Though the situation improved slightly in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions, several houses were flooded and rural roads remained waterlogged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US