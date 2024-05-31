Eight more relief camps opened in Alappuzha

Even as the heavy rainfall subsided, several low-lying areas in Alappuzha district remained inundated on Friday.

The district administration opened eight more relief camps on the day. As of Friday evening, 6,297 people from 2,167 families were living in 58 camps opened across the district. They include 30 camps in Ambalappuzha taluk, 11 in Mavelikara, seven in Karthikappally, four in Cherthala, three in Kuttanad and three in Chengannur.

Though the situation improved slightly in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions, several houses were flooded and rural roads remained waterlogged.