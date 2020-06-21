Eight more positive in Pathanamthitta

Eight more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) quarantined in the district tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

This takes the total COVID-19 patient count in the district to 126, according to an official bulletin released here.

The present count is besides the 67 persons cured of the disease so far.

The eight who tested positive include two from Maharashtra—a 54-year old woman who came on June 9 and a 24-year-old who arrived here on June 13.

Others are Kuwait returnees including a 28-year-old youth who came on June 12, four men aged 61, 34, 37, and 36, all of whom came on June 13, and a 36-year-old man who came on June 18.

A total of 194 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district so far. As per the bulletin, 126 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals—121 of them in the district and others in hospitals outside the district.

A total of 137 quarantined persons, comprising patients and those with acute symptoms, have been admitted to the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district as on Sunday. Of this, 53 persons are at the General Hospital in Pathanamthitta, nine at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, 68 persons at the firstline COVID treatment centre at Menanthottom Hospital in Ranni, and seven others at various private hospitals in the district.

So far, a total of 10,820 throat swab samples sent from the district to the virology laboratory tested negative for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

5,325 persons quarantined

As per an official bulletin, 5,325 persons have been placed under quarantine at various corona care centres and houses in different parts of the district as on Sunday.

As many as 3,255 people among them have come from various other States, 1,506 persons are those who came from abroad, and 564 others are the contacts of infected persons.

The bulletin said a total of 1,149 quarantined persons were accommodated in 135 COVID care centres opened in different parts of the district.