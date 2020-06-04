Eight more persons test positive in Alappuzha

There is no let-up in COVID-19 cases in the district with eight more persons testing positive on Thursday. Of the fresh cases, six have come from foreign countries and two from other States.

Three persons- a 43-year-old man from Nooranad, a youth from Kandalloor and a 53-year-old man from Mulakuzha came on a Kuwait- Kozhikode flight on May 27.

After reaching the district, they were in institutional quarantine at COVID-19 care centres in the district.

The fourth patient, a youth hailing from Kayamkulam, had come from Kuwait on May 26.

Another, a 52-year-old man from Mulakuzha reached the district from Kuwait on May 26. Both had been in institutional quarantine.

The sixth person, a youth from Alappuzha, reached Kannur international airport from Moscow on June 1.

As he was showing symptoms of the disease on arrival, the person was immediately shifted to a hospital there.

From other States

Of the imported cases from other States, one of the patients, a young woman from Mavelikara, had come from Chennai in a private vehicle on May 22.

A young man hailing from Edathua came by a train from Mumbai on May 27. They were observing home-quarantine.

Apart from the person admitted to a hospital in Kannur, rest seven have been shifted to Government Medical Hospital Hospital, Alappuzha, for treatment.

With these, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has touched 74, of which 65 remain active. Eight people have recovered while one person succumbed to the disease.

An all-party meeting held here on Thursday lent support to efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

The meeting observed that the COVID-19 protocol needed to be strictly followed to prevent local transmission of the disease. Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran presided over the meeting.