Eight more Keralite students evacuated from Manipur

May 18, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), evacuated eight more Keralite students from strife-torn Manipur on Thursday. The students from National Sports University, Imphal, arrived at the Kochi international airport in the morning and were later taken to their homes by road. The agency has borne all the expenses required for the travel arrangements of students from Manipur, said a statement issued by the NoRKA-Roots. So far, a total of 67 Keralites have been brought back from Manipur by the State government.

