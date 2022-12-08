Eight more floating bridges coming up to promote beach tourism in Kerala, says Riyas

December 08, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tourism department is taking a cue from the one set up at Beypore beach in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Tapping the potential of beach tourism, the Tourism department has decided to set up more floating sea bridges across Kerala, taking a cue from the one set up at the Beypore beach in Kozhikode. The structures will be put in place in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Ports department.

Replying to a question during the question hour in the Assembly on Thursday, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the floating bridge set up in Kozhikode has become a major attraction among tourists, with many making a beeline for Beypore to “ride the waves.”

The State has nine coastal districts, and eight more similar floating bridges will be set up in the remaining districts in phases. The State government will promote surfing along the beaches of Kerala, along with other beach-based adventure tourism activities. The department has already established a surfing school in Kozhikode, said Mr. Riyas.

As many women tourists turn up at tourist destinations, the department will ensure that all destinations are women-friendly by providing basic infrastructure amenities and ensuring cleanliness. The department will also consider recruiting women into the tourism police, the Minister said.

The Centre’s decision to resume e-visa facility for U.K. citizens has also raised the hopes of Kerala tourism. Since U.K. tourists account for the lion’s share of the foreign tourist arrivals in Kerala, the decision will benefit Kerala in a big way, added Mr. Riyas.

