9 more bodies recovered off Kozhikode coast

Nine more bodies of missing fishermen in Cyclone Ockhi that hit the Kerala coast in November last week were recovered off the Kozhikode shoreline on Wednesday.

The unidentified bodies, in a highly decomposed state, were brought to the Beypore port by a search team of the Marine Enforcement wing of the State Fisheries Department and the coastal police in three to four stages.

These were shifted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem and later to its morgue.

Near Beypore port

The corpses were recovered between 5 and 10 nautical miles away from the Beypore port after local fishermen alerted the agencies of bodies floating in the sea. Three bodies were brought by the Marine Enforcement wing to the Beypore port at 11 a.m. and later two more bodies by the Coastal police at 12.15 p.m. One body was recovered from Puthiyappa in the evening. All the bodies were yet to be identified, officials said.

Fishermen suspect that more bodies would be floating in the sea. However, the search was discontinued at night.