Eight held in abduction, robbery of jeweller

March 29, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Police here arrested eight persons in connection with the abduction and robbery of a jeweller near Tamil Nadu-Kerala border at Meenakshipuram on Sunday.

The jeweller from Puthukode, Thrissur, was abducted and robbed of jewellery worth 75 gold sovereigns by a gang at Suryapara, near Meenakshipuram, while he was travelling in a bus.

A special police team investigating the case arrested Ajit Thanneerpanthal, 29, Athimani Sreejith alias Vella, 28, Baveer Noorani, 31, Rahul Kalmandapam, 23, K.J. Dixon, 31, Athimani Ranjith, 30, Visakh Pattanchery, 29, and Muralidas Panaparamba, 37, in connection with the case.

The robbery took place on Sunday when the jeweller was returning from Madukkarai in a bus after displaying his jewellery to a private jeweller there.

The gang came in a car and waylaid the bus at Suryapara and abducted the jeweller. They left him at a deserted place after robbing him of the gold.

The police said that there were more culprits involved in the case.