Eight held for attacking rowers of boat club

October 31, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Haripad police have arrested eight people for attacking rowers of the Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC/Tropical Titans) after the Champions Boat League (CBL) race held at Karuvatta on October 28.

The arrested have been booked for attempted murder. The police earlier registered a case against 12 people who could be identified.

According to the police, the accused had placed a bet of ₹1 lakh in favour of the PBC winning the Karuvatta boat race. However, Veeyapuram Chundan (snakeboat) rowed by the PBC, reigning CBL champions, could only finish second in the race. Enraged by the club’s failure to win the race, the group wrongfully accused the club of deliberately losing the race. They first taunted the rowers and later attacked the club’s temporary camp at S.N. Kavala, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack left nine rowers injured. The ninth race of the CBL Season 3 will be held at Kayamkulam on November 18.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.