Eight fresh cases in Kottayam

As many as eight persons including six who landed from abroad tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Tuesday.
The patients have been identified as a 46-year-old Madappally native who landed from Saudi Arabia, a 34-year-old from Velloor and a 23-year-old from Athirampuzha who returned from Kuwait, a 47-year-old woman from Mariyappally and her 20-year-old daughter who landed from Dubai, and a 52-year-old Mundakkayam native who landed from Qatar.
The remaining two are a 35-year-old Kaippuzha native who returned from Haryana and a nine-year-old who returned from Shillong along with his mother and sister.
At the same time, 12 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the disease, recovered from the disease and left the hospital. They included a 29-year-old woman from Kuravilangad, a 45-year-old woman from Mattakkara, a 26-year-old Kaduthuruthy native, a 32-year-old from Thiruvathukkal, and a 51-year-old woman from Ayarkunnam, among others. With this, the total number of recovered cases in Kottayam is 76.
Of the 93 active cases in the district, 31 are at the Government Medical College while 30 are at the District General Hospital. As many as 28 patients are the Pala General Hospital while the remaining four are in Ernakulam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath