Eight fresh cases in Kottayam

As many as eight persons including six who landed from abroad tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Tuesday.

The patients have been identified as a 46-year-old Madappally native who landed from Saudi Arabia, a 34-year-old from Velloor and a 23-year-old from Athirampuzha who returned from Kuwait, a 47-year-old woman from Mariyappally and her 20-year-old daughter who landed from Dubai, and a 52-year-old Mundakkayam native who landed from Qatar.

The remaining two are a 35-year-old Kaippuzha native who returned from Haryana and a nine-year-old who returned from Shillong along with his mother and sister.

At the same time, 12 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the disease, recovered from the disease and left the hospital. They included a 29-year-old woman from Kuravilangad, a 45-year-old woman from Mattakkara, a 26-year-old Kaduthuruthy native, a 32-year-old from Thiruvathukkal, and a 51-year-old woman from Ayarkunnam, among others. With this, the total number of recovered cases in Kottayam is 76.

Of the 93 active cases in the district, 31 are at the Government Medical College while 30 are at the District General Hospital. As many as 28 patients are the Pala General Hospital while the remaining four are in Ernakulam.