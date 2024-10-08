ADVERTISEMENT

Eight districts on yellow alert on Wednesday

Published - October 08, 2024 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as eight districts were put on yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of isolated heavy rain on Wednesday. The alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday, a low pressure area is likely to form over Lakshadweep and the adjoining southeast and centraleast Arabian Sea by Wednesday.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression over the central Arabian Sea during the subsequent three days, triggering widespread moderate to heavy rain across the State for the next five days. Meanwhile, Koyilandy in Kozhikode recorded an extreme rainfall event with rain in the range of 22 cm occurring in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

