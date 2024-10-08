GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight districts on yellow alert on Wednesday

Published - October 08, 2024 08:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as eight districts were put on yellow alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of isolated heavy rain on Wednesday. The alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Tuesday, a low pressure area is likely to form over Lakshadweep and the adjoining southeast and centraleast Arabian Sea by Wednesday.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a depression over the central Arabian Sea during the subsequent three days, triggering widespread moderate to heavy rain across the State for the next five days. Meanwhile, Koyilandy in Kozhikode recorded an extreme rainfall event with rain in the range of 22 cm occurring in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.