Eight district on yellow alert on September 2

Published - September 01, 2024 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as eight districts were put on yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain on Monday (September 2, 2024) by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Yellow alert is issued in Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Thrissur districts.

According to a weather bulletin by the IMD on Sunday, the depression over south Odisha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh and north Andhra Pradesh is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the next 24 hours. Further, a shear zone runs over north Peninsular India between 4.5 and 7.6 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, the widespread rainfall is likely to continue in the State for the next five days, said the bulletin.

