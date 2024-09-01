Eight district on yellow alert on September 2

As many as eight districts were put on yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain on Monday (September 2, 2024) by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Yellow alert is issued in Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Thrissur districts.

According to a weather bulletin by the IMD on Sunday, the depression over south Odisha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh and north Andhra Pradesh is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the next 24 hours. Further, a shear zone runs over north Peninsular India between 4.5 and 7.6 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, the widespread rainfall is likely to continue in the State for the next five days, said the bulletin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.