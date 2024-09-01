GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eight district on yellow alert on September 2

Published - September 01, 2024 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as eight districts were put on yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain on Monday (September 2, 2024) by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Yellow alert is issued in Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Thrissur districts.

According to a weather bulletin by the IMD on Sunday, the depression over south Odisha and adjoining south Chhattisgarh and north Andhra Pradesh is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the next 24 hours. Further, a shear zone runs over north Peninsular India between 4.5 and 7.6 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the system, the widespread rainfall is likely to continue in the State for the next five days, said the bulletin.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.