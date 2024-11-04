ADVERTISEMENT

Eight deacons ordained as priests of Syro-Malabar Church

Published - November 04, 2024 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Rebels’ forum meets apostolic administrator, demands that he withdraw his circular, which insisted that the priests adhere to the uniform mode of Mass celebration

The Hindu Bureau

Eight deacons were ordained as priests of the Syro-Malabar Church here on Monday. After the event, representatives of the rebels’ forum Almaya Munnettam met apostolic administrator Mar Bosco Puthur and demanded the withdrawal of his circular, which, among other directives, insisted that the priests implement the uniform mode of Mass celebration.

They waited till the end of the ordination at the minor seminary of the archdiocese in Thrikkakara and met bishop Puthur to register their protest against the circular dated October 30 that had asked the priests and the laity to not associate with organisations that criticise the official stance of the Church or demean its leadership on social media.

They also demanded the removal of police personnel from the archbishop’s residence. The members of the group said they would boycott the apostolic administrator at all public venues as they did not approve of the appointment of the new curia members. The circular was publicly burnt by the faithful after the Sunday Mass on November 3.

Affidavit submitted

The Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi, a forum of priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, said they had boycotted the Mass led by bishop Puthur after the ordination as a mark of protest against his directive on the uniform Mass.

The ordination, originally scheduled in December 2023, was postponed following the liturgy dispute in the Church. Their ordination was confirmed after they submitted an affidavit agreeing to celebrate the uniform Mass, said Fr. Antony Vadakkekara, official spokesman of the Church.

