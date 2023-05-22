Eight crude bombs found during inspection at Kannavam

May 22, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - KANNUR

Police found eight high intensity crude bombs during the inspection conducted at Kizhavakkal area of Kannavam on Monday.

The bombs were found tied inside sacks and were kept under the culvert.

The police recovered the bombs during a search and inspection carried out in the wake of Vice President’s visit to Kannur. The police have taken steps to neutralise them by shifting them to a safe place. The inspection has been tightened. But it is not clear who kept the bomb here. Police have started further investigation.

