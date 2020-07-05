Eight cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

05 July 2020 22:07 IST

Number of active cases touches 114

As many as eight persons, including three members of a family from Erumeli, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here on Sunday.

Two of the eight patients landed from abroad while the remaining six persons had come from other States. At the same time, five persons who recovered from the disease were discharged from various hospitals here.

With this, the number of active cases in Kottayam has become 114.

The persons who tested positive during the day were: a 30-year-old Kanjirappalli native and a 39-year-old Vazhappalli native who returned from New Delhi; a 43-year-old Madappalli native who returned from Muscat; a 30-year-old man hailing from Velloor who returned from Qatar; and a 34-year-old health worker who came back from Faridabad.

The remaining three were a 40-year-old man, his 36-year-old wife, and their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter who had come back from New Delhi and were undergoing home quarantine.