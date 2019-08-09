Eight bodies retrieved at Meppadi

Eight bodies were retrieved from under the debris of Thursday's landslip at Puthumala in Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad district on Friday even as locals feared that around a dozen more could still be lying under.

Though the landslip occurred on Thursday afternoon, rescue operations could begin only on Friday morning as the area was cut off and there was no road and communication links. The landslip swept away an area of more than 100 acres of tea plants and several buildings along with yet-to-be-determined number of people. About 400 marooned people, who stayed overnight at a forest office at nearby Mundakkai, were all evacuated by the rescue contingent that included forest and police officials as well as around 80 NDRF and DSC personnel. There were assisted by local people.

Those evacuated people have been put up in the relief camp set up at the Government Higher Secondary School, Meppadi.

The eight bodies retrieved included those of a four-year-old boy and two Tamil labourers. The bodies were of Hajira (23), Mohammed Mihsib (4), Ayoob (44), Karthik (27), Ibrahim (38), Khalid (42), Junaid (20) and Selvan (32).

The landslip washed away several houses, a temple, a mosque, three labour quarters, and an estate staff building. The tea estate belonged to Harrisons Malayalam Limited.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran and Forest Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran visited the Puthumala area. They visited the relief camp and held a review meeting with Wayanad Collector A.R. Ajayakumar and senior district officials. The Collector directed the officials concerned to release the bodies to the relatives without conducting autopsy for early burial and cremation.

The rescue operations had to be discontinued later in the afternoon because of the adverse weather and are expected to resume on Saturday morning.

Officials and local residents said the death toll would have been much higher had some 400 people not taken shelter under the forest office at Mundakkai immediately after the landslip.