EICL gets permit to transfer raw material

Company had stopped work citing loss

The Department of Mining and Geology has issued a movement permit to English Indian Clays Ltd. (EICL) for transferring raw material kaolinite from 2.72 hectares of land in the company's possession at Thonnackal.

The Thapar Group company had a valid mining lease on the said land, company officials said. EICL had halted operations on August 10 citing huge losses and acute shortage of raw material, much to the dismay of its employees.

The latest development, nevertheless, would not help the company achieve full-fledged operations at its units in Thiruvananthapuram, sources said. It would serve to meet roughly 30-40% of the raw material requirement.

Following the crisis, the employees' unions and the management had requested the State government to permit EICL to resume mining. The captive mines of EICL in the districts have remained shut for the past two years, according to them.

However, uncertainty continues to prevail over the revival of operations at EICL units at Kochu Veli and Thonnackal. Employees' unions of EICL have been on agitation mode since August 10 pointing out that the closure has affected the livelihood of 1,500 families.