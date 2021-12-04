EICL directed to resume operations at Veli unit

Implement the long-term agreement dealing with salary dues, says Minister

Labour Minister V. Sivankutty, on Saturday directed the English Indian Clays Ltd (EICL) to reopen its Veli unit which has remained shut since August last year.

At a meeting attended by the EICL management, trade unions and government officials including the District Collector, the Minister directed the company management to convene a meeting of the board of directors at the earliest and launch measures to resume operations at Veli.

Further, Mr. Sivankutty directed the company to issue lay-off compensation to the employees and also implement the long-term agreement dealing with salary dues, a statement issued by the Minister’s office said.

The Minister warned the EICL management of legal action if they adopted an unsympathetic attitude to the reasonable demands made by the employees.

Citing mounting losses and shortage of raw material, the EICL management had suspended operations at its Veli and Thonnakkal units on August 10, 2020, a decision that affected the livelihood of 1,500 families. At the time, the management had referred to it as a temporary measure. Operations at the Thonnackal unit were later resumed.

Mr. Sivankutty has also directed Labour officials to examine the complaints raised by the trade union representatives and initiate suitable action.