ADVERTISEMENT

eHealth facilities rolled out in 653 hospitals

Published - November 06, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

eHealth facilities have been made functional in 653 healthcare institutions in the State, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George has said.

eHealth has now been implemented in 17 wings of Government Medical College Hospitals, 22 district/general hospitals, 26 taluk hospitals, 36 community health centres, 487 family health centres, 50 urban family health centres, 10 specialty hospitals, two public health labs and three other healthcare institutions.

Over 1.93 crore people have already created their Unique Health Identity (UHID) by registering  through eHealth. eHealth has facilitated the online  booking of  OP tickets and outpatient clinic  appointments and this has helped in crowd control in hospitals, the statement said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US