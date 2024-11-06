 />
eHealth facilities rolled out in 653 hospitals

Published - November 06, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

eHealth facilities have been made functional in 653 healthcare institutions in the State, a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George has said.

eHealth has now been implemented in 17 wings of Government Medical College Hospitals, 22 district/general hospitals, 26 taluk hospitals, 36 community health centres, 487 family health centres, 50 urban family health centres, 10 specialty hospitals, two public health labs and three other healthcare institutions.

Over 1.93 crore people have already created their Unique Health Identity (UHID) by registering  through eHealth. eHealth has facilitated the online  booking of  OP tickets and outpatient clinic  appointments and this has helped in crowd control in hospitals, the statement said.

