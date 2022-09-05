Ego behind rejecting Magsaysay award for K.K. Shailaja, says KPCC president K. Sudhakaran

‘Huge corruption during COVID-19 pandemic’

Staff Reporter KANNUR
September 05, 2022 20:52 IST

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said there are certain leaders in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] who have the attitude that no one should rise above them. This ego was the reason behind rejecting the Magsaysay award for former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Sudhakaran said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself had said that Ms. Shailaja is ‘the star of the party’. However, the CPI(M) leadership had taken a different stance in her case. She was not included in (this) Cabinet. Why was she not made a minister, he asked.

Mr. Sudhakaran alleged that there was huge corruption carried out during the COVID-19 outbreak. “If investigated, the corruption of the administration will come out and the image created for Ms. Shailaja will break,” he said.

The KPCC president said the government cannot file a complaint against Youth Congress worker Farzeen Majeed who protested against the Chief Minister in a flight. “If a complaint is filed, the Congress party will take the legal battle to the Supreme Court,” he said, alleging that Farzeen was beaten up by CPI(M) leaders.

