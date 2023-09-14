HamberMenu
Efforts under way to upgrade SIAD to diagnose high-risk diseases like Nipah: Chinchurani

September 14, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani feeding an elephant in Kollam. File photo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The government has initiated efforts to upgrade the State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD) in Palode, Thiruvananthapuram, as a Biosafety Level (BSL) 3 laboratory, Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani has said.

Responding to questions in the Assembly on Tuesday, Ms. Chinchurani said a proposal for a ₹27-crore project in this regard was recently submitted to the Centre and the State expected a favourable response. The upgradation would enable SIAD to detect high-risk diseases including Nipah, monkey fever and avian flu.

Diagnostic facilities for such diseases were not available at the institution that currently functions as a BSL 2 laboratory, the Minister said.

