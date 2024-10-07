Efforts under way to standardise price of paraphernalia sold at Erumely during pilgrimage season

With the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season just over a month away, authorities have launched efforts to standardise the prices of paraphernalia sold to devotees participating in the Petta Thullal ritual at Erumely.

According to District Collector John V. Samuel, a joint squad, including local authorities, has been tasked with exploring the possibility of making the prices of these items uniform. “This initiative comes in response to complaints that Sabarimala devotees arriving in Erumely are being overcharged by vendors. The squad has been directed to gather preliminary data,” he said.

The Collector further said that many customs currently followed in the temple town, which has become a key base for pilgrims heading to Sabarimala, are not rooted in the original religious traditions. “For instance, the practice of devotees applying vermilion powder all over their bodies while dancing is not traditionally part of the Petta Thullal ritual. The same goes for many other customs here. It is up to the devotees to decide whether to buy these items, making price regulation a challenging task,” Mr. Samuel added.

Currently, items such as sharakkol (arrow), vaal (sword), gada (club), and kachha (black cord) are sold in seasonal shops. While these items are sourced locally at minimal costs, they are sold at highly inflated prices to pilgrims.

However, officials pointed out that standardising the prices of these items may prove difficult, as the rates vary significantly between shops. “There is no denying that some vendors, particularly those targeting out-of-State devotees, are overcharging. But to standardise prices, an extensive survey will be needed,” sources noted.

A recent attempt by the Travancore Devaswom Board to regulate the price of the Pottukuthal ritual at the Sastha temple in Erumely to ₹10 had sparked protests from different quarters. The Board’s move came after unauthorised vendors turned the ritual into a business during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, charging exorbitant rates from devotees.

Following the protests, the Board has now imposed a complete ban on unauthorised sale of these items within the temple premises.

