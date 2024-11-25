Efforts under way to boost economic development in urban areas, says Kerala CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced plans to accelerate economic development in urban areas, focusing on understanding the challenges and potential of rapid urbanisation.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new office building of Thalassery municipality here on Monday (November 25).

Citing a 2011 study, he said that urban population of the State, currently at 47%, is projected to reach 93% by 2035. To support this transformation, he emphasised the role of local self-government bodies in driving industrial growth, particularly by promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He also highlighted the need for improved infrastructure to support the enterprises.

While urbanisation presents opportunities, the CM acknowledged challenges such as waste management and environmental protection. He called for both centralised and decentralised solutions for solid and liquid waste disposal. “The government is also working to make Kerala a litter-free State and expand green spaces by 2,000 acres,” he said.

The CM urged municipalities to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting Kerala’s aim of becoming carbon-neutral. He stressed the importance of biodiversity conservation and watershed development projects. He also highlighted the need for skill development programmes, particularly targeting local entrepreneurs, women, and vulnerable groups.

He said that Thalassery, with its rich commercial history, would be a key focus for economic development, with plans for increased capital investment and entrepreneurship. He called for a master plan to modernise the town, involving expert consultation.

He also underscored the importance of e-governance, with nearly 900 services now available online. He affirmed that the government would support employees who work diligently, while taking firm action against corruption.

The event was presided over by Speaker A.N. Shamseer, who also highlighted Thalassery’s potential for heritage tourism.

The Thalassery municipality is completing the construction of new office buildings with modern facilities at a cost of ₹13.5 crore. The project began with the laying of the foundation stone by former Speaker P. Ramakrishnan on 16 July 2019, with the initial phase of the construction for block B costing ₹7.5 crore.

After five years of work, the block B is now complete. The ground floor will house the office of the secretary, the Revenue department, and a visitor’s room. The first floor will be home to the offices of the chairman, vice-chairman, and standing committee chairmen, while the second floor features a council hall with a seating capacity of 75.

Construction of block A, costing ₹6 crore, is set to begin soon. Besides the new offices, the existing building will undergo beautification and will be converted into a heritage museum to preserve its historical significance.