ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to tranquilise straying bear turn futile in Wayanad

January 24, 2024 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

An operation by the Forest department on Tuesday to tranquilise a straying bear in human habitats at Tharuvana near Mananthavady under the North Wayanad Forest Division has turned futile.

The animal triggered panic among residents of Kunnummalangadi, Paliyana, and Karingari near Thruvana on Tuesday morning after they sighted the animal in a paddy field.

The animal had been sighted in a human habitat at Ondayanagady near Mananthavady two days ago. It was reported that it consumed coconut oil and sugar after it broke open the kitchen door of St. Sebastian’s Church at Kommayad on Monday night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though our veterinary team had fired a tranquilliser shot at the animal in a paddy field around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, it went in vain as it did not hit the fast-moving animal,” North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Martin Lowell told The Hindu. Later, it entered a coffee plantation with thick undergrowth.

The operation started around 8 a.m. and concluded around 6 p.m. Close to 70 frontline forest staff mobilised from South and North Wayanad forest divisions, a team of veterinary experts, and members of the rapid response team of the Forest department took part in the operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

animal

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US