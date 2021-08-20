Efforts to relocate cupola trigger tension in Vizhinjam

Residents of Vizhinjam protesting against the administration’s move to thwart the repair of an offertory box near a cupola on Thursday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 August 2021 00:33 IST

The area has been earmarked for the seaport project

Tension prevailed near Vizhinjam on Thursday after the district administration thwarted the attempts made by devotees of the Latin Catholic Church to repair an offertory box in front of a cupola that is located within the area earmarked for the international seaport project.

The issue cropped up at Karimpalikkara where a cupola, which the government maintained has been constructed on ‘puramboke’ land, has been a bone of contention of late. The church authorities were purportedly prevented from renovating the offertory box a day ago by officials who reminded them that the area has been assigned for the port project and the planned activity could not be undertaken there.

An attempt made by the district authorities led by the Sub Collector to broker peace turned futile on Thursday with devotees threatening to launch a demonstration.

Sources said that the government had earlier reached an agreement with church officials to relocate the cupola to facilitate the port development. However, the delay in identifying the alternative land is believed to have led to the stand-off.

With the presence of the sizeable police deployment infuriating the devotees, a large number of local residents marched to the disputed area.

While this paved way for the possibility of a full-blown confrontation, peace was restored after church officials held talks with District Collector Navjot Khosa, M. Vincent, MLA, and senior police officials.