GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Efforts to address challenges of KSRTC Pathanamthitta depot ahead of Sabarimala season

Published - October 15, 2024 08:03 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

With just a month left for the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala to begin, a ministerial-level meeting was held on Tuesday to address the challenges faced by the Pathanamthitta KSRTC depot.

Chaired by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, the meeting resulted in key decisions, including the introduction of a premium superfast AC bus on the Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore route, replacing the existing low-floor AC service. There was also discussion about extending the Pathanamthitta-Mangalore Super Deluxe service to Mookambika.

New services will be introduced on the Mundakkayam-Punalur route as soon as mini-buses become available. A service connecting Pathanamthitta, Angadikal, and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College is also expected to begin soon.

To tackle the staff shortage, the department will recruit more employees, including drivers, mechanics, and superintendents. Additional drivers will be appointed through the employment exchange.

The Transport Minister is scheduled to visit the Pathanamthitta depot to personally inspect the issues at the bus garage.

The meeting also addressed the completion of the final phase of civil works at the bus terminal-cum-shopping complex. Instructions were given to expedite the establishment of key facilities such as the sewage treatment plant, canopy, fire safety systems, and more. An air-conditioned dormitory will be built on the second floor of the complex by expending MLA Veena George’s fund, to provide comfort to Sabarimala pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Veena George, KSRTC CMD Pramoj Shankar, and KSRTC Executive Director Pradeep Kumar.

Published - October 15, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.