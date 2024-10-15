Efforts to address challenges of KSRTC Pathanamthitta depot ahead of Sabarimala season

With just a month left for the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala to begin, a ministerial-level meeting was held on Tuesday to address the challenges faced by the Pathanamthitta KSRTC depot.

Chaired by Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar, the meeting resulted in key decisions, including the introduction of a premium superfast AC bus on the Pathanamthitta-Coimbatore route, replacing the existing low-floor AC service. There was also discussion about extending the Pathanamthitta-Mangalore Super Deluxe service to Mookambika.

New services will be introduced on the Mundakkayam-Punalur route as soon as mini-buses become available. A service connecting Pathanamthitta, Angadikal, and Thiruvananthapuram Medical College is also expected to begin soon.

To tackle the staff shortage, the department will recruit more employees, including drivers, mechanics, and superintendents. Additional drivers will be appointed through the employment exchange.

The Transport Minister is scheduled to visit the Pathanamthitta depot to personally inspect the issues at the bus garage.

The meeting also addressed the completion of the final phase of civil works at the bus terminal-cum-shopping complex. Instructions were given to expedite the establishment of key facilities such as the sewage treatment plant, canopy, fire safety systems, and more. An air-conditioned dormitory will be built on the second floor of the complex by expending MLA Veena George’s fund, to provide comfort to Sabarimala pilgrims.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Veena George, KSRTC CMD Pramoj Shankar, and KSRTC Executive Director Pradeep Kumar.