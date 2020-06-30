Efforts on to trace 65-year-old’s source of infection

Even as the 65-year-old COVID-19 patient from Kayamkulam remains on ventilator support at Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, the Health Department is yet to trace the source of his infection.

The Alappuzha resident had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kollam when he tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. More than 55 staff members of the hospital, including doctors, have been asked to go in quarantine and the department is keeping a close watch on all the primary contacts.

History

He was admitted to the private hospital on June 23 with renal problems and was later shifted to a cardiac ICU when he complained of chest pain and collapsed.

Later he developed fever and symptoms of pneumonia and his sample was collected. He was shifted to the MCH after he tested positive and according to hospital authorities, his condition was critical. His daughter, who was staying with him as the care-giver, also tested positive later and is currently undergoing treatment in Alappuzha.

Route map

The Health Department has been trying to trace his contacts and prepare a route map for the last two days. Reportedly, the person had come into contact with a relative who too later tested positive, but there is no confirmation from the officials.

“As of now we have not identified the source, but we are drawing up a detailed contact list from Kayamkulam. We are checking whether he had visited any other hospital or had come into contact with any other patients or people in quarantine,” said an official. The swabs of his primary contacts at the private hospital will be collected within eight days.