Efforts on to revive Subala Park project

Exploring the possibility of reviving the Subala Park project at Vettipram, launched in 1995 for the socio-economic uplift of Scheduled Castes women, District Collector P.B. Noohu inspected the site on Saturday. He was accompanied by the district Scheduled Castes Welfare Department officials.

The Collector said the district administration would first explore the possibility of opening the auditorium and training centre.

Subala is a charitable society registered under the Travancore Cochin Scientific Literacy Charitable Societies Act way back in 1995. The society, the brainchild of the then District Collector K.B. Valsalakumari, had started functioning in 1995 itself.

Training

In its early days, Subala provided training to Scheduled Castes women in various skill development and self-employment schemes.

The five acres of land acquired for the Subala Park in 1995 presently houses a pond and a few dilapidated buildings constructed 18 years ago.

A compound wall was constructed, spending ₹50 lakhs in 2013.

This is not for the first time that the authorities are taking the initiative to revive the project. Former MLA K. Sivadasan Nair and the municipality had taken earnest efforts to revive the Subala project in 2015.

The then District Collector S. Harikishore had even prepared a revival formula to make it a self-sustaining project. The Collector prepared a project estimated at ₹5 crore, initially envisaging direct employment opportunity for 20 women.

₹90 lakh spent

But that too reached nowhere. So far, ₹90 lakh has been spent on the project.

The District Nirmiti Kendra had undertaken the project.

The Nirmiti Kendra authorities said they could not resume the project as the Scheduled Castes Welfare Department had to clear the long-pending arrears of ₹60 lakh for the work carried out so far.

Mr. Noohu said an official meeting would be held at the Collectorate conference hall on Tuesday to discuss all such issues and revive the project at the earliest.