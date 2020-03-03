Efforts on to get GI tag for Onattukara sesame

The Onattukara Regional Agricultural Research Station (ORARS), Kayamkulam, along with the Intellectual Property Rights Cell (IPR Cell) of the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), has started efforts to secure Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Onattukara sesame.

Studies conducted at the ORARS under the KAU have revealed that the oilseeds grown at Onattukara have added medicinal values.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar says the GI tag would make Onattukara sesame popular across the globe. “The State government is trying to get GI registration for agricultural products like Onattukara sesame. It will increase its market value and benefit farmers in a great way,” Mr. Kumar says. The Agriculture Department has initiated measures to revive sesame farming in Onattukara.

After 12 years

Although, once known for its sesame cultivation and production, the farmers had shelved the practice owing to low yield and lack of support. However, after a gap of 12 years, the Thamarakulam grama panchayat has joined hands with farmers to revive sesame farming in the region. Around 50 farmers under the Thenginal Vayal Nellulpadaka Samithi and Kannanakuzhi Arya Nellulpadhana Samithi had undertaken sesame farming in 23 acres last month. While farmers under the Thenginal samithi have sown seeds in 13 acres, the Kannanakuzhi samithi is carrying out sesame farming in 10 acres of land.

The Agriculture Department has given seeds free of cost. The farmers engaged in sesame farming are set to receive ₹7,000 per hectare as financial aid from the panchayat. In addition to it, the State Agriculture Department will provide farmers ₹5,000 per hectare. The harvest is expected in May. Officials say the sesame cultivation would be expanded to more areas with an aim to increase its production.

The IPR Cell has helped obtain GI tag for agricultural products including Marayur jaggery, Chengalikodan nendran banana, Central Travancore jaggery, Kaipad rice, Jeerakasala rice, Gandhakasala rice, Pokkali rice, and Vazhakulam pineapple.