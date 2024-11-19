Efforts on to find solution for land issues of Olakara tribal settlement: Minister K. Rajan 

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that the State government will take all necessary legal steps to resolve the land issues faced by the tribal residents of Olakara. If required, a special prosecutor will be appointed to challenge the court order that has blocked the issuance of title deeds for forest land granted to the tribespeople.

He was speaking at a meeting of Revenue department officials held to discuss the issue of title deed distribution in the Thrissur Collectorate on Tuesday. The long-standing demand of the Olakara tribal community has been to secure legal ownership of the land they have been living on. The Forest department’s rules and policies have been a significant barrier in addressing this demand for decades, the Minister said.

Since 2016, there have been continuous interventions to fulfil this demand, and with the current government in power, efforts to expedite the process have been accelerated. After consulting with the residents and representatives from the three-tier panchayat, the land was surveyed. A plot of one and a half acres was earmarked, and the district administration completed the necessary procedures before handing it over to the State-level committee. However, the Forest department raised objections.

Meanwhile, an organisation called ‘One Earth One Line’ approached the Kerala High Court to challenge the land distribution and successfully obtained a stay order. Mr. Rajan said that the government and the Revenue department are now working to lift the stay. Once that is done, the process for granting land titles will be fast-tracked.

The Minister also confirmed that the government will consider reconstructing the road from the forest station to the Olakara settlement. He instructed the ward member to submit a formal request to the government through the Pananchery grama panchayat.