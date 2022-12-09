Efforts on to expedite Vizhinjam port construction: Minister

December 09, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil has said the infrastructure development works for the Vizhinjam international seaport have been expedited to make up for the time lost to the recent agitation spearheaded by the Latin archdiocese here.

Efforts are being made to ensure the port meets its “Onam target” to receive its first ship by September 2023.

Replying to questions in the Assembly on Friday, Mr. Devarkovil said over 100 working days were lost at the port site due to the recent spate of agitation. The government hoped to salvage the existing schedule for project completion in accordance with a countdown calendar.

“While 15,000 tonnes of granite boulders used to be dumped into the sea every day for breakwater construction, the company (Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited) has agreed to intensify the ongoing work by doubling the quantity. A new loadout facility will be commissioned this month at the site for the purpose,” the Minister informed the House.

He added the company had already procured the granite required for the rest of the year. Besides, it had stored the barges and cranes required for the construction at the project site so as to avoid delay after the resumption. Directions had also been issued to increase the number of barges necessary for transporting granite.

The company had also been instructed to procure cranes and reach stackers that would have to be established at the port site at the earliest.

Emphasising that the government went beyond its limits to alleviate the woes of the coastal community, Mr. Devarkovil claimed ₹100 crore had been spent to rehabilitate families that were displaced by the project. This was much higher than the allocation of ₹8.65 crore that had been estimated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at the time of signing the contract for the project.

The government had also been providing kerosene to the fisherfolk of Vizhinjam since 2017 to offset the additional fuel expense they incurred while taking a circuitous route to the sea due to the port development. As many as 2,383 fishing boats had been enrolled for the scheme through which each receive at least four litres of kerosene. While the government spent ₹27.13 crore last year, it expected an expense of ₹46 crore this year on account of the hike in kerosene price.

A skill training programme would soon be launched for youngsters from local communities in Vizhinjam in anticipation of the expected employment opportunities at the seaport. The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala had already completed work on a ₹48-crore building required to establish the training centre, the Minister added.