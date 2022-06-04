Efforts on to demoralise Muslims, says Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen

A State leadership summit of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) has cautioned against efforts to demoralise the Muslim community in the country.

A release said on Saturday that some extremist organisations and fascist forces were constantly trying to weaken the self-confidence of Muslims. The organisation sought steps to resist this through intellectual means. Those who wished for the solidarity and welfare of the minorities should utter words that inspired confidence in them, the KNM leaders added.