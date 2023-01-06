Efforts on to capture PT-7, Minister reviews situation

January 06, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran said preparations for capturing the rogue elephant codenamed PT-7 (Palakkad Tusker 7) would be completed within a week. He was speaking at a review meeting at Dhoni, near Palakkad, on Friday evening.

Mr. Saseendran visited the forest camp at Dhoni, where a kraal was being constructed for confining and taming PT-7 after its capture by darting with tranquilisers.

The Minister said the Forest Department’s rapid response team (RRT) from Wayanad would stay put at Dhoni until PT-7 was captured. However, he said the strength of the RRT would be increased in accordance with the situation.

He said the government would stand with the people in the buffer zone issue. “The government is of the view that buffer zone should be decided after excluding residential areas, farmlands, commercial establishments, schools and places of worship,” he said.

He said the government had replied to all communications from the Centre in connection with the buffer zone issue. The government, he said, was doing its best to address the matters raised by the Supreme Court legally.

Mr. Saseendran addressed a meeting of forest officials and people’s representatives at Olavakode on Friday evening.

Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty, A. Prabhakaran, MLA, Chief Conservator of Forest (Eastern Circle) Vijayanandan, Wildlife Circle Chief Conservator of Forest Shabab, Additional District Magistrate K. Manikandan, Revenue Divisional Officer D. Amritavalli, the heads of different civic bodies and leaders of political parties attended the meeting.