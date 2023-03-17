ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts on to break impasse in Assembly over ‘manhandling’ of Opposition MLAs

March 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Congress-led UDF demands Speaker A. N. Shamsheer penalise ruling front MLAs and Watch and Ward officials responsible for “assaulting” Opposition legislators

The Hindu Bureau

Parliamentary Affairs Minister K. Radhakrishnan has reportedly initiated measures to break the stalemate between the government and Opposition over the violent incidents in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has disrupted the Assembly, repeatedly demanding Speaker A. N. Shamsheer penalise ruling front MLAs and Watch and Ward officials responsible for “assaulting” Opposition legislators.

Rule 50 notice

It has also demanded the “restoration” of the inviolability of the Opposition’s inalienable right to table Rule 50 notice for an adjournment debate on matters of public importance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

By some accounts, Mr. Radhakrishnan called on Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan, purportedly at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s behest, as a precursor to a possible reconciliatory meeting between the two leaders before the Assembly reconvenes on Monday. The government has called a meeting of the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on the same day. The legislative secretariat also reportedly weighed setting up an editorial board to oversee Sabha TV, the Assembly’s official broadcaster. The UDF had accused the channel of occluding Opposition voices, and its four members resigned from the broadcaster’s panel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US