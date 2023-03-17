HamberMenu
Efforts on to break impasse in Assembly over ‘manhandling’ of Opposition MLAs

Congress-led UDF demands Speaker A. N. Shamsheer penalise ruling front MLAs and Watch and Ward officials responsible for “assaulting” Opposition legislators

March 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Parliamentary Affairs Minister K. Radhakrishnan has reportedly initiated measures to break the stalemate between the government and Opposition over the violent incidents in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has disrupted the Assembly, repeatedly demanding Speaker A. N. Shamsheer penalise ruling front MLAs and Watch and Ward officials responsible for “assaulting” Opposition legislators.

Rule 50 notice

It has also demanded the “restoration” of the inviolability of the Opposition’s inalienable right to table Rule 50 notice for an adjournment debate on matters of public importance.

By some accounts, Mr. Radhakrishnan called on Opposition Leader V. D. Satheesan, purportedly at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s behest, as a precursor to a possible reconciliatory meeting between the two leaders before the Assembly reconvenes on Monday. The government has called a meeting of the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on the same day. The legislative secretariat also reportedly weighed setting up an editorial board to oversee Sabha TV, the Assembly’s official broadcaster. The UDF had accused the channel of occluding Opposition voices, and its four members resigned from the broadcaster’s panel.

