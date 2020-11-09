Efforts on to assess damage caused by strong winds

KOTTAYAM

09 November 2020 22:55 IST

Compensation from Disaster Relief Fund likely

The district administration here on Monday commenced a survey to assess the damage caused by the high-velocity winds that had lashed the western regions of Kottayam on Sunday.

District Collector M.Anjana, who visited the calamity-hit region during the day, said the collection of details regarding the damage sustained to houses, agriculture, vehicles and power supply would be completed within a week. Since strong winds have been included in the list of natural disasters, options of availing compensation from the State Disaster Relief Fund will be examined.

The engineering department of the respective local bodies has been tasked with assessing the damage to houses and other structures. Officers in the panchayats have begun collecting details of crop damage. The squally winds accompanied by heavy rains, which hit the region on Sunday afternoon, left a trail of destruction in Aymanam, Kumarakom and Arppokkara panchayats where widespread crop loss have been reported, besides uprooting trees and snapping power cables.

Advertising

Advertising

Traffic along several roads here had been suspended while rescuers commenced efforts to remove the blockades.