Efforts on to arrest P.C. George

May 22, 2022 23:47 IST

Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court had on Saturday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea

The Kochi City Police is making efforts to arrest senior politician P.C. George in connection with a case registered by the Palarivattom Police on May 10 for an alleged hate speech he made at a temple festival at Vennala in the city, it is learnt.

The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court had on Saturday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea, following which he is likely to move to the High Court, challenging the sessions court’s order. The police have reportedly received information about locations where he could be.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hours after the plea was dismissed, a Kochi city police team had turned up at his house in Poonjar, looking for Mr. George. He was not home then.