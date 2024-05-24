ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts needed to make common people understand the essence of Constitution: CM

Updated - May 24, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

CM release book written by Law Minister on Constitution

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handing over a copy of the book India that is Bharat - An Introduction to Constitutional Debates, written by Law Minister P. Rajeeve, to Justice Alexander Thomas, Former Acting Chief Justice of Kerala High court at a function, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The current times call for efforts to make the common people understand the essence of the Constitution. This is necessary to lead the country along the path envisaged in the Constitution. Those who are in public life have an increased responsibility in this regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after releasing the book India that is Bharat - An Introduction to Constitutional Debates, written by Law Minister P. Rajeeve.

“It is the responsibility of every citizen to read the Constitution as well as to be familiar with its basic concepts. Attempts are being made to change the status of the country from a ‘Union of States’ to ‘Union over States’ and to replace the name ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’. In such a context, it is important to understand carefully and comprehensively how the Constitution was formed and the issues that arose during the discussions to frame the Constitution,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr.Vijayan said that countries which have attempted to revive regressive values of the past have degenerated into fascist regimes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It is not about going back, instead we need to think about what we want to become and move forward to make it a reality. This was the general approach of the Constituent Assembly. It was the Constituent Assembly deliberations that envisioned how India should be. But, now those who are in Constitutional positions themselves are trying to subvert the Constitution,” he said.

Former Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Alexander Thomas received the book from the Chief Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US