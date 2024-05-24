GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Efforts needed to make common people understand the essence of Constitution: CM

CM release book written by Law Minister on Constitution

Published - May 24, 2024 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The current times call for efforts to make the common people understand the essence of the Constitution. This is necessary to lead the country along the path envisaged in the Constitution. Those who are in public life have an increased responsibility in this regard, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after releasing the book India that is Bharat - An Introduction to Constitutional Debates, written by Law Minister P. Rajeeve.

“It is the responsibility of every citizen to read the Constitution as well as to be familiar with its basic concepts. Attempts are being made to change the status of the country from a ‘Union of States’ to ‘Union over States’ and to replace the name ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’. In such a context, it is important to understand carefully and comprehensively how the Constitution was formed and the issues that arose during the discussions to frame the Constitution,” he said.

Mr.Vijayan said that countries which have attempted to revive regressive values of the past have degenerated into fascist regimes.

“It is not about going back, instead we need to think about what we want to become and move forward to make it a reality. This was the general approach of the Constituent Assembly. It was the Constituent Assembly deliberations that envisioned how India should be. But, now those who are in Constitutional positions themselves are trying to subvert the Constitution,” he said.

Former Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court Alexander Thomas received the book from the Chief Minister.

