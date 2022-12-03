Efforts launched to broker peace at Vizhinjam

December 03, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As the stand-off on the Vizhinjam port threatens to drag on, fresh efforts were launched on Saturday to broker peace between the Latin Archdiocese-led protesters and the State government.

Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, head of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday evening. The meeting came a few hours after Cardinal Cleemis, the Latin Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram Thomas J. Netto, and the general convener of the Latin Archdiocese-led action council Fr. Eugene Pereira met Chief Secretary V.P. Joy. Cardinal Cleemis took the initiative for the peace talks, Church sources said.

On Central forces

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Antony Raju, talking to reporters, said the Adani Group, which is constructing the seaport, and not the State government, had sought deployment of Central forces in Vizhinjam. Central forces were deployed in many industrial units, including those in Kerala, and it was not a new thing, Mr. Raju said.

On Friday, the State government had informed the High Court that it was open to the deployment of Central forces on the port premises. The government’s submission had come at a hearing on a petition filed by the Adani Group and the contracting firm seeking police protection for port construction works.

Latin Church’s stance

The Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram, in a circular expected to be read out in churches on Sunday, urged the State government to tackle the volatile situation and guarantee peace. The government should re-open talks with the action council representatives, it said. The archdiocese stated that it did not desire conflict in the name of the agitation, but indicated its resolve to continue with the stir until ‘just demands’ were implemented.

The archdiocese further said it had never demanded that the port construction be abandoned permanently. Its demand was for a comprehensive study on the impact of the project by halting the work.

The Latin Archdiocese is also planning to take the crowd-funding route to finance the ‘parallel’ study commissioned by it on the environmental and social impact of the port project. The seven-member Janakeeya Padana Samithi is expected to submit its report in three months