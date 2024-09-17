ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts intensified to check the influx of unaccounted money

Updated - September 17, 2024 06:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of influx of black money, the police have ramped up efforts to curb the increasing flow of illicit money into the region.

The total amount seized during a special drive by the Excise department, which aimed at intercepting the inflow of narcotics from neighbouring States during the Onam season, was ₹1.77 crore

The first seizure, amounting to ₹1.12 crore in Indian currency, was made on September 12 from an inter-State bus at Thalayolaparambu. In a second operation on Monday, officials seized ₹65.48 lakh from a bus travelling to Erumely from Bengaluru. Manoj Mani, a resident of Vellayamkudy in Kattappana, Idukki, was apprehended in connection with this incident.

Officials said the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate have been alerted about these seizures and the process of transferring the cases to Central agencies has already begun. Meanwhile, the local police have intensified surveillance in response to these developments.

