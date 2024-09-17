GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Efforts intensified to check the influx of unaccounted money

Updated - September 17, 2024 06:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

In the wake of influx of black money, the police have ramped up efforts to curb the increasing flow of illicit money into the region.

The total amount seized during a special drive by the Excise department, which aimed at intercepting the inflow of narcotics from neighbouring States during the Onam season, was ₹1.77 crore

The first seizure, amounting to ₹1.12 crore in Indian currency, was made on September 12 from an inter-State bus at Thalayolaparambu. In a second operation on Monday, officials seized ₹65.48 lakh from a bus travelling to Erumely from Bengaluru. Manoj Mani, a resident of Vellayamkudy in Kattappana, Idukki, was apprehended in connection with this incident.

Officials said the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate have been alerted about these seizures and the process of transferring the cases to Central agencies has already begun. Meanwhile, the local police have intensified surveillance in response to these developments.

Published - September 17, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.