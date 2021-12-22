Effort to conserve legendary Kannimara Teak

Five-century-old tree situated in Parambikulam reserve

Efforts are on to conserve the legendary Kannimara Teak of Parambikulam Tiger Reserve for the generations to come.

The Parambikulam Tiger Conservation Foundation, which manages the tiger reserve, has planned a collaborative move with the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) in its conservation.

Kannimara Teak, one of the largest and oldest living teak trees in the world that withstood many a nature’s fury, will be subjected to a thorough examination in a non-destructive way.

KFRI senior silviculturist P. Sujanapal will examine the five-century-old tree, which is worshipped by the tribespeople of Parambikulam.

With a height of 39.98 m and a girth of 7.15 m, the Kannimara Teak remains a flagship of Parambikulam Tiger Reserve offering a spectacular view to visitors.

“We are not going to do any core sampling by drilling the tree as it is a monument. But we will examine it thoroughly, including its morphological area. It is an amazingly living monument representing a bygone era,” said Dr. Sujanapal.

Signs of weakening

Although the Kannimara Teak looks mighty and fabulous, some of its branches have begun to show signs of weakening. Some branches have begun to dry.

“It doesn’t look fully healthy. That is why we are going for an examination,” said Vysak Sasikumar, deputy director of Parambikulam Tiger Reserve. For the tribespeople of Parambikulam, it is still a ‘virgin tree’. That was why they named it Kannimara (meaning virgin tree).

The tribal legend has it that the tree had bled when people tried to cut it. So they protected the tree and started worshipping it by offering annual puja to it.

Award winner

The Kannimara Tree had won the Union government’s Mahavriksha Puraskar in its first year of introduction in 1994. The award brought more attention to the tree, and its glory spread further with people from different parts of the globe taking a pilgrimage to pay their homage to it.

“The tribespeople’s worship of the tree is more symbolic in nature. Actually what the trees, plants and animals need is a respectful attitude. That way we have something to learn from the tribespeople,” said Mr. Sasikumar.