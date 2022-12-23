Effort on to trace depositors after ‘embezzlement’ in coop. society

December 23, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Depositors apprehensive about the financial mess-up in the BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society Ltd. have started contacting the enquiry officer appointed by the Cooperation Department. The enquiry officer had placed a newspaper advertisement on Friday in a bid to trace depositors and piece together a clear picture of the society’s financial troubles and the extent of the alleged misappropriation of funds. More than 50 people reported to the officer on the first day at the society’s office at BSNL Bhavan, Uppalam Road.

Depositors who are owed money have been given a month’s time to report to the enquiry officer with the original and one photostat copy of receipts/pass books of fixed deposits and details of monthly deposit scheme and loans. More people are expected to contact the officer in the coming days.

Based on complaints filed by the depositors, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies had appointed the enquiry officer under Section 65 of the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act to probe the matter. Data compiled by an action council formed by the depositors from 650 people till Friday indicated that the society had fixed deposits worth ₹104.93 crore.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that the Cooperation Department may opt for a multi-member administration committee to oversee the functions of the society. The term of the director board against which the allegations have been levelled had ended on Wednesday. A decision on it is expected in the next few days.

Complaints lodged

The BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society Ltd (T. 950) has found itself in the midst of a controversy after it was unable to repay depositors. The latter had lodged complaints with the Chief Minister, Minister for Cooperation, State Police Chief, and the Registrar of Cooperative Societies seeking action.