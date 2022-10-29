Effort on to keep drugs off labour camps

ADVERTISEMENT

The government will step up surveillance of labour camps and work sites to ensure that migrant workers do not become victims of drug abuse, Minister V. Sivankutty said here on Saturday while inaugurating the valedictory of the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign targeting migrant workers.

Officials from the Labour department would inspect the camps and sites regularly and keep a close tab on the situation at these places. Any instance of drug peddling would invite stern action by the police and the Excise department, he said. Drug addicts who have given up substance abuse would be provided medical assistance.

Mr. Sivankutty said there were instances of the drug mafia targeting migrant workers. The government would do everything to check this trend, he added. Elaborating on the activities to be taken up in the second phase of the campaign, he said volunteers would be identified from among migrant workers to assist officials deputed by the Labour department to carry out periodic inspection of labour camps and pass on information about drug peddling.

Labour Commissioner K. Vasuki administered a pledge against substance abuse. District panchayat president D. Sureshkumar presided. Labour secretary Mini Antony, officials from the Labour and Excise departments, and trade union leaders were present.

Earlier, Transport Minister Antony Raju flagged off a rally from Palayam to East Fort to mark the conclusion of the Statewide campaign.