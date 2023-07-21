Effective waste management needs strict implementation of rules by local bodies: Minister

July 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

Determination of the authorities of civic bodies to implement rules strictly will only make the waste management programme a success in the State, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Mattam’, a workshop of local body representatives, here on Friday as part of ‘Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam’.

“The government is on a mission to free our streets of waste by March 31, 2024. Our objective is a clean State with roads free of scattered waste and garbage heaps. Awareness alone will not bring the result. The government is planning stringent steps too. The local body institutions should not shy away from slapping fines and taking legal steps against offenders, he said.

Lack of action

“We have enough funds for waste management programmes. It is not the paucity of funds, but lack of strong intervention hindering the efforts,” he added.

The Municipal representatives from Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts participated in the workshop. Thrissur Corporation Mayor M.K. Varghese presided over the function. Kochi Corporation Mayor M. Anil Kumar was the chief guest.

While addressing a meeting of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) authorities, the Minister said the waste management and sanitation projects should be brought under the job guarantee scheme.

“Construction of compost pits and soak pits can be done under the MGNREGA scheme. The job guarantee scheme can play a huge role in waste management. Job guarantee workers should be utilised in watershed management such as making ponds and soil and water conservation,” he said.

Kerala is a model for the country in the case job guarantee scheme. The State ensures women’s participation and provides working maximum days, he added. Kerala is the first State to implement a welfare scheme for the members of the job guarantee scheme.

MGNREGS mission director A. Nisamuddin presided over the function held at Kerala Institute of Local Administration.