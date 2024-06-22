ADVERTISEMENT

Effective use of libraries will determine the direction of of a society: Benyamin

Published - June 22, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Writer Benyamin addressing a seminar on ‘Reading for Health’ as part of the National Reading Week celebrations at Amala Institute of Medical Sciences in Thrissur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: special arragnement

Reading and effective use of libraries will determine the direction of growth and culture of a society, writer Benyamin has said.

Addressing the National Reading Week celebrations and seminar on ‘Reading for Health’ at Amala Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday, he said reading is essential for maintaining democracy and peace in society.

“It is better to inculcate reading habit early in childhood itself since it will make them better human beings. Such persons will continue reading throughout their life,” he said.

He released books written by Ajith T.A., Mini Kariappa, Lilly Pushpam and Davis K.O. He also presented the Father Gabriel Best Library User Awards. Prizes were distributed to the winners of literary competitions held in connection with the reading week. Fr. Julius Arakkal presided over the function.

A.T. Francis, Professor & chief librarian delivered the P.N. Panicker remembrance talk and administered the Reading Day oath. Sunu Lazar Cyriac, oncologist and writer presented a seminar on ‘Reading and Health’.

